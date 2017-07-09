Update to this previous story.

Via ABC News:

An Arizona independent film studio has donated $25,000 to help replace the recently destroyed Ten Commandments tribute monument on the Arkansas state capitol grounds.

Pure Flix, an independent faith and family entertainment studio based in Phoenix, gave the contribution to the American History and Heritage Foundation at the Arkansas State capitol on July 6.

“We hope our donation will contribute to the costs to rebuild this beautiful landmark,” Pure Flix CEO Steve Fedyski said in a statement.

