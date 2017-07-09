The policy of annihilation, not ‘attrition.’

Via Daily Mail:

The Iraqi government has declared victory in their battle against ISIS in the strategic northern city following a bloody eight-month battle.

The terror group has held the city for the past three years and has been pounded incessantly by US coalition-led aircraft.

Much of the city has been leveled in the battle to retake the city, which was the second most important stronghold for the terror group.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi today announced ‘victory’ over ISIS in the city of Mosul, his office said.

According to a statement released by the PM: ‘The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory.’

Keep reading…