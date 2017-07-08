It’s for his children.

Via Daily Wire:

It must be nice to be a limousine liberal blowhard — you can say anything you want and no one ever holds you to a word of it.

That means you can oppose a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border but surround your Hollywood mansion in a gated community with a massive barricade. And no one in the mainstream media will cry “hypocrite!”

Well, we will. Take George Clooney. He’s been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump and his plan to build a border wall. But the actor has decided to move his wife Amal and their newborn twins Ella and Alexander back to Los Angeles because of security concerns at his England estate, according to a report in Life & Style magazine.[…]

Meanwhile, Clooney has decried the Trump presidency and, along with his wife, advocates open borders and the free flow of refugees. He has praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her acceptance of hundreds of thousands of refugees while calling Trump a “xenophobic fascist.”

