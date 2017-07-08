The court didn’t order it, Trudeau decided he deserved it.

Via Daily Caller:

Speaking at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally addressed his decision to “compensate” confessed killer Omar Khadr with $10.5 million and a formal apology.

Trudeau says he was merely adhering to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and following judicial advice. He suggested that the charter protects all Canadians “even when it is uncomfortable.”

“When the government violates any Canadian’s Charter rights, we all end up paying for it,” he said.

However, Trudeau did not discuss why he decided to secretly pay Khadr the money. Tabitha Speer, the widow of the U.S. Army medic who Khadr confessed to killing, and another soldier blinded in the attack, successfully sued Khadr for $134 million and numerous reports suggest the Trudeau government wanted Khadr to receive his payment before it could be diverted as damages to the pair.

