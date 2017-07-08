Good for them. Do they now about the way to the Egress?

Via Washington Examiner:

G-20 countries, besides the United States, renewed their commitment to the Paris climate accords at a summit this weekend.

Nineteen leaders at the event in Hamberg, Germany, signed onto a declaration on Saturday that notes the United States’ decision to leave the accords.

“The leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible,” the document said. “We reaffirm our strong commitment to the Paris Agreement, moving swiftly towards its full implementation.”

Keep reading…