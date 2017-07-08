He is representing America.

Via Daily Mail:

Donald Trump is standing out from the crowd at the G20 gathering in Hamburg – and not just because of his politics.

Photos from the international meeting show Trump is the only one of the world’s leaders not to wear a special G20 pin, instead choosing to don an American flag.

That’s sent his supporters into a frenzy of approval online – but Barack Obama got there first, donning an American lapel pin at last year’s G20.

Trump’s apparent challenge to the G20 status quo is a small one, but to his followers a deeply symbolic one.

His whole election campaign was based around rejecting the ties to other countries that had been developed by successive Republican and Democrat administrations.

They included promising to throw out international trade deals that he said were bad for America – such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership – and levying heavy taxes on goods manufactured in Mexico.

He has also gone his own way with climate change, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement to the disquiet of many other international leaders.

To that end, it would make sense for him to wear the American flag on his chest, and not the G20 logo.

