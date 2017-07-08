Anti-capitalists destroy and loot everything that isn’t tied down…

Hamburg wakes up to scenes of destruction from looting and clashes that took place between anti-G20 protestors and police pic.twitter.com/oLNiKA1gGk — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 8, 2017

Antifa is looting stores in Hamburg. Redistribution of wealth from the middle class to entitled millennials. #g20 pic.twitter.com/4T4teMBSKm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 8, 2017

"Anti-capitalist protesters" looting a supermarket in Hamburg during #G20. Is De Blasio one of them? pic.twitter.com/nrWPcuUFcY — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) July 7, 2017

Over 200 police officers were injured in the riots.



