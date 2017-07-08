Sounds like another old hippie.

Via Fox News:

An Omaha man has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of making threats against Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, including that he “could kill” her.

Federal court records show Robert William Simet, 64, was arrested Friday in Omaha and charged with threatening a U.S. official.

“The safety of our elected officials is something that cannot be taken lightly,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse said in a statement. “We appreciate those people who reported this to the proper authorities and for the response from our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa for their swift action on this matter.”

