Sending a message to Lil’ Kim.

Via NY Post:

Two U.S. supersonic bombers conducted live-fire drills on Saturday in South Korea in a show of force following North Korea’s test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the South’s military said.

The pair of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers flew from a U.S. base on Guam and were joined by U.S. and South Korean jet fighters to conduct the simulated destruction of an enemy ballistic missile launcher and underground facilities, the South’s air force said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it successfully test-launched an ICBM, saying the missile was capable of carrying a large and heavy nuclear warhead.

