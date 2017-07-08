Glad to see this, I like Charles Payne, not a good thing to have an affair, but just couldn’t see him harassing anyone. Hopefully, the facts will get the same attention as the initial accusation. Sound like Hughes played a lot of people.

Via Red Alert Politics:

Conservative activist Scottie Nell Hughes dropped a bombshell accusation Friday against Fox Business and one of its star hosts, Charles Payne. She alleged in a statement to The Los Angeles Times that she was “coerced into a sexual relationship with Payne under threat of reprisals.”

Red Alert Politics has exclusively obtained emails exchanged between Hughes and Payne, and verified by two separate sources, that may cast doubt on Hughes’ allegations. In one email to the Fox Business host, Hughes described a sexual fantasy of hers about what they would do together.

