He should just stay with the antifa communists in Europe.

Via The Blaze:

On Thursday, news broke that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had jetted off to Hamberg, Germany, to join the anti-capitalism protests at the G20 Summit instead of attending a swearing-in ceremony for new police officers with the New York Police Department.

The news came just one day after a female NYPD officer was horrifically assassinated while sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx.

More from the New York Post:

Hizzoner’s overseas jaunt was kept under wraps until just 90 minutes before he took off from Newark Airport. A last-minute announcement said he “will attend several events surrounding the G-20 Summit, including Saturday’s Hamburg Zeigt Haltung rally.”

De Blasio will be the keynote speaker, organizers of the demonstration — Hamburg Shows Attitude — tweeted.

And because of his decision to skip the NYPD swearing-in ceremony in-favor of attending “events surrounding” the G20 summit, New Yorker after New Yorker has ripped into the extremely progressive mayor.

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who will likely challenge de Blasio for the NYC mayorship, slammed de Blasio for not doing his job.

“Unbelievable. Instead of jet-setting around the world, he should be here doing his job,” she said, according to the Post. “A police officer was murdered, street homelessness has skyrocketed and people continue to get delayed on the trains.”

“The mayor should be embarrassed by the way he has treated the men and women of our police department,” she added.

Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Eric Bolling also trashed de Blasio.

“You know who the worst is out of everything? Mayor Bill de Blasio,” Gutfeld said on Fox Thursday. “Without telling anybody, anybody in the city, he flew to Germany to protest. He claims the cost was footed by Hamberg…what a horrible little man-child this is, to sneak out of the city. He leaves his city’s responsibilities to go protest. He’s such a dirtbag.”

Keep reading…