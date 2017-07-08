This is what Black Lives Matter gets you.

Via Daily Caller:

A man in Naples, Florida allegedly punched a deputy in the face at a traffic stop and yelled “Black Lives Matter!” when being taken to jail Wednesday.

The man, 34-year-old Anthony Denson Jr., was pulled over after a police officer saw he was driving without a seat belt, Naples Daily News reports.

After the deputy who pulled him over asked for a license and registration, a verbal argument broke out between Denson and the deputy.

Denson randomly accused the deputy of wanting to shoot him, and the deputy asked him to come out of the car. Denson refused, and the deputy threatened to use a taser if he didn’t listen.

Keep reading…