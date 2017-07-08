Maxine still dancing to the tune.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) slammed President Trump after his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying America is “getting played” by both the world leaders.

“We’re getting played by our president and certainly we’re getting played by Putin,” Waters said in an interview on MSNBC. “I don’t like the idea that our president again would go into a room without any note-takers, without any staff…and come out of it saying how honored he is to meet with [Putin].”

Trump’s bilateral meeting with Putin on Friday, originally scheduled for 30 minutes, ran for more than two hours. The only participants in the meeting were Trump, Putin, Secretary of States Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and two translators.

