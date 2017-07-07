Creepy and scary.

Via Free Beacon:

A man from New York was arrested Thursday after trying to enter Trump Tower with a bulletproof vest and two knives and telling the Secret Service that he was a senator who needed to meet Ivanka Trump.

The New York Police Department says that Adames Benitez, a 52-year-old man from the Bronx, claimed to be there to discuss Trump’s clothing line, ABC reports. Benitez had a forged New York State identity card, and he faces charges for that as well as for criminal possession of a weapon.

He also had a tied off sock with a weight in it, according to police.

