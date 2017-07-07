They had a very long meeting as well which indicates that he raised a lot with Putin.

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump forced MSNBC and CNN to eat crow after he addressed Russian election meddling during his first sit-down meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A number of anchors and pundits on the two media outlets assumed that Trump wouldn’t raise the interference issue due to his somewhat cozy relationship with Putin. Analysts operated under the speculative assumption all day Friday.

“Some early reports that sound like he doesn’t intend to [bring up meddling],” CNN’s Susan Hennessey guessed. “The idea that at the same moment or early before he would choose to, once again, raise these issues on his Twitter feed really just puts sort of the starkness and sort of bizarreness of his to not bring this up to President Putin.”

