Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said his deputies don’t use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.

He is the only southwestern Ohio sheriff whose department doesn’t use it.

Deputies in Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties all carry Narcan.[…]

“‘I’ve seen reports to where people have been Narcaned 20 times,” Jones tells FOX19 NOW.

“Not 20 at one setting, but 20 separate times where the life squads and fire trucks and the police have to go out. But in Butler County, not so.”

Only emergency medical technicians on ambulances will carry and use Narcan, according to the sheriff.

