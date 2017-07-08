A banner made from petroleum products, what a bunch of maroons.
Via Raw Story:
Chicago’s Trump Tower has become one of the nation’s biggest hotspots for protests against President Donald Trump — and on Friday, seven of those protesters got arrested for doing just that.
According to Chicagoist, seven protesters affiliated with Greenpeace were arrested outside of Trump Tower after putting up a banner on the south side of the tower, facing the Chicago River. It was easily viewed from the river’s harbor.
The “resist, defend” banner went up at about 2 p.m. and reportedly hung for around 30 minutes before it was taken down.