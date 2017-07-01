Party while you can.

Via Yahoo:

Fireworks lit up the sky over Pyongyang’s Juche Tower as North Korea celebrated its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a milestone in its decades-long weapons drive.

The stone monument to the ideology of founder Kim Il-Sung stands in the centre of the capital, topped by a red glass flame.

Under current leader Kim Jong-Un, Kim’s grandson, the isolated, impoverished country has made rapid progress towards its dream of building a missile that can deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.

On Tuesday — the United States’ Independence Day — it launched a Hwasong-14 rocket that analysts and overseas officials said had a range of up to 8,000 kilometres, which would put Alaska and Hawaii within reach.

Kim, who personally oversaw the launch, described it as gift to “American bastards”.

Thousands of officials, soldiers and citizens gathered in the capital on Thursday night to rejoice.

