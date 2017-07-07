The hotels were booked by the time of the election, so it wasn’t Trump’s fault, he wouldn’t have been able to make reservations. Had it been Hillary she would have been out of luck as well. But other media is now mocking Trump, claiming he failed to make reservations.

Via Daily Mail:

The White House is blaming the Obama administration for leaving President Donald Trump without a proper hotel during this week’s G20 summit.

Every top-shelf lodging was already booked by the time the Trump White House began making inquiries – but that, two White House officials say, is because their predecessors never booked rooms for an American delegation.

The G20’s northern Germany summit was announced in February 2016, when Obama was still president and Trump was considered a long-shot hope to take the White House.

‘Obama’s people left everyone high and dry,’ one current official said on Friday. ‘They didn’t care enough to make sure whoever was president would have a place to stay.’

