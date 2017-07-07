And he’s not going to the G20, he’s going to the protests. Literally, he’s joining a protest group.

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday staunchly defended his impromptu trek to Germany to attend a leftist protest related to the G20 summit of world leaders, saying all of the “issues” in New York are being dealt with in his absence.

“All the issues that need to be attended to, I am attending to every day regardless of where I am,” de Blasio said during his weekly radio appearance on WYNC, after he was asked about criticisms that he had left the city in turmoil.

De Blasio took off for Hamburg Thursday afternoon hours after skipping an NYPD swearing-in ceremony made somber by the assassination of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia earlier this week.

The mayor defended the last-minute announcement of his jaunt by saying he didn’t want to make it until he knew when Familia’s funeral would be.

Keep reading…