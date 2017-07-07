Great news!

Via NY Post:

US job growth surged more than expected in June and employers increased hours for workers, signs of labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate increase this year despite benign inflation.

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, beating economists’ expectations for a 179,000 gain.

Data for April and May was revised to show 47,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

While the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent from a 16-year low of 4.3 percent, that was because more people were looking for work, a sign of confidence in the labor market. The jobless rate has dropped four-tenths of a percentage point this year and is near the most recent Fed median forecast for 2017.

