Payne admits to having an affair, denies the harassment.

Via LA Times:

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne has been suspended while 21st Century Fox investigates sexual harassment allegations made against him, the company confirmed Wednesday night.

Payne’s suspension was announced by Fox Business Network following his program “Making Money,” and shortly after the Los Angeles Times first reported the investigation.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for any professional misconduct,” a Fox Business Network representative said in a statement. “This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

