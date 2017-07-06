Keep sending out prayers for him, if you can.

Via Daily Caller:

GOP Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery Thursday in order to treat an infection, as the majority whip continues to suffer complications from a gunshot wound sustained over three weeks ago during a GOP baseball practice.

“Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

The surgery comes a day after the Scalise was readmitted to the intensive care unit due to the infection. Doctors downgraded his condition from “fair” to “serious” Wednesday.

MedStar announced they would provide updates on Scalise’s condition as appropriate.