Here’s the BBC video, saying “The moment President Trump is left hanging after trying to shake hands with the Polish President and his wife.”

The moment President Trump is left hanging after trying to shake hands with the Polish president's wife. https://t.co/1TbXBATrqc pic.twitter.com/65FeUX3M0b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2017

Daily Mail also ran it as an effort on her part not to shake his hand.

But was it?

Not so much.

You can see how she was looking toward Melania and didn’t actually see Trump’s hand. Then she turned back and did shake his hand.

But you wouldn’t know that from the BBC video.

Here’s an honest NBC video, noting yes, everyone shook hands.

WATCH: The president and first lady of Poland shake hands with President Trump and Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/KxxHVd8eaN — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2017



