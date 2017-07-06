McConnell refuses to just repeal if they can’t come to an agreement on a replacement.

Via The Hill:

Acknowledging that Senate Republicans may not be able to pass their ObamaCare repeal legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that action will then have to be taken to stabilize insurance markets.

“If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to private health insurance markets must occur,” McConnell said a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Republicans are trying to move legislation through the Senate that would repeal and replace ObamaCare, but they face opposition from within their own party.

McConnell is using fast-track budget rules for the legislation that prevent a filibuster from Democrats.

If the legislation is put aside, Republicans would need to negotiate a deal with Democrats on stabilizing insurance markets.

McConnell reiterated on Thursday that taking “no action is not an alternative.”

