Go for it, Jerry. You and your celebrity pals can spend all the money you want as long as it’s not mine. Good luck with those evil “forces of carbonization.”

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to rally singers, celebrities and academics worried about global warming Thursday night ahead of President Donald Trump’s first major meeting with world leaders in Germany.

Brown will invite an audience in Germany via teleconference to a global summit in California later this year. He has spent the early part of the Trump-era striking hyper-belligerent tones about the environment – Brown’s address is expected to be a type of kumbaya moment for the world.

“Look, it’s up to you and it’s up to me and tens of millions of other people to get it together to roll back the forces of carbonization and join together to combat the existential threat of climate change,” Brown, who has cast himself as the leader of the anti-Trump movement, will tell those in the audience.

Academics, celebrities, and entrepreneurs are expected to be a prominent fixture at the San Francisco summit, a meeting that Brown says will focus more on educating the public about climate change and less on slamming the president.

“Yes, I now President Trump is trying to get out of the Paris agreement, but he doesn’t speak for the rest of America,” the governor is expected to say Thursday. “We in California and in states all across America believe it’s time to act.”

The summit is intended to lend support to the non-binding Paris climate accord, an international agreement former President Barack Obama forged with a coalition of nearly 200 countries. The Obama administration pledged to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions nearly 30 percent by 2025.

