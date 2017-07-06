Dang, they will do anything to pump up their ratings.

Via Free Beacon:

Television networks are intentionally misspelling the names of their news shows in a new trend to artificially boost their ratings.

Mediaite first noticed in June that an episode of NBC News’ “Nightly News” set to air the Friday before Memorial Day (typically a slow news day) was retitled “Nitely News.” As a result, Nielsen’s automated system treated the Friday show as if it were another show entirely.

The gambit worked; when the week’s average ratings were released, “Nightly News” beat ABC’s “World News Tonight” due to the latter being weighed down by the low-rated Friday broadcast.

