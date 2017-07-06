He looks nice.

Via Free Beacon:

A protester was arrested at Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R., Ariz.) office in Tucson, Ariz. on Thursday morning after telling a staffer that “liberals are going to solve the Republican problem” by getting “better aim.”

The Tucson Chapter of Progressive Democrats of America scheduled a sit-in at Flake’s office on Thursday to push the senator to vote against the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill, NBC affiliate KVOA reports.

The arrested protester was presumably part of the sit-in, although it is not clear.

Mark Prichard, 59, was arrested for making threatening comments toward Republicans and directing them at one of Flake’s staffers.

