Islam is why we can’t have nice things.

Via Telegraph:

Sweden’s biggest music festival will be replaced next year by a women-only alternative after reports of a series of rapes and sexual assaults at this year’s event.

Bråvalla Festival, which this year was headlined by The Killers, The Chainsmokers and Skepta, has been blighted by news of sexual crime since its inception in 2013, while last weekend saw four rapes and 23 sexual assaults reported over the course of the four-day event.

In 2016, five rapes and 12 sexual assaults were reported from the event, with that year’s headliners Mumford & Sons and Zara Larsson later condemning the event and refusing to return.

