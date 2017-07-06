Next up – tweeting quotes from @DPRK_News on Twitter.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur tweeted Thursday that 17 intelligence agencies agree Russia meddled in the U.S. election, reiterating a liberal talking point so blatantly false that even The New York Times and the Associated Press have issued corrections.

“Here is a list of the 17 US intel agencies/offices that have said Russia meddled in our election,” Tur tweeted.

While an October intelligence report expressed high confidence that Russia meddled with the election to undermine Hillary Clinton’s campaign, that confidence only represents the views of the FBI, NSA and CIA — not the consensus of 17 intelligence agencies. The Daily Caller News Foundation found the claim totally false in an early June fact check.

The New York Times issued a correction to a June 25 story repeating the claim that 17 intelligence agencies, including the Coast Guard, have formed a consensus that Russia engaged in election interference.

Keep reading…