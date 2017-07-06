Because segregation is so progressive.

Via College Fix:

A growing movement appears to be spreading to more and more college campuses around the country: individualized graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexual orientation, immigration status and other minority groups. These events are held in addition to standard graduation ceremonies, celebrating the different racial, ethnic, sexual and immigrational identities of the participants.

This movement started in part many years ago, with campuses hosting so-called “Lavender Graduation” ceremonies for LGBTQ students; according to the Human Rights Campaign, the first Lavender Graduation took place 22 years ago, in 1995. Black graduation ceremonies have taken place at some American campuses for even longer.

Harvard’s Black Commencement

In 2017, the Black Graduate Student Alliance at Harvard hosted the school’s first Black Commencement ceremony for all black graduate students at the university. The ceremony featured various black students speaking about their time at Harvard, according to Harvard Magazine.

UMass’s Undocumented Graduation

The University of Massachusetts’s Immigrant Student Task Force this year featured the school’s first-ever graduation ceremony for students in the country illegally.

