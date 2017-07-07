Acosta whines more than any ten fakestream media reporters thrown in a sack together.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta called President Donald Trump’s news conference a “fake news conference” on Thursday after Trump publicly criticized his network and said only “three or four” intelligence agencies agreed there was Russian meddling in the election.

The public feud between Trump and CNN reached another low on Sunday after Trump tweeted out a GIF of him wrestling someone with the network’s logo superimposed on his face. CNN later reported it had found the identity of the Reddit user originally behind the GIF, and it received criticism for appearing to threaten to publicly identify him if he posted racist or anti-Semitic things, as he had in the past.

David Martosko, a reporter for the Daily Mail with pro-Trump leanings, asked the president Thursday for his response after CNN’s reporting, and Trump said the network was “fake news” and had hurt itself “very badly.”

“Unfortunately, this was not a surprise at all that the president would take the first question from an American reporter during his foreign trip here and that it would be from the friendly news media, friendly reporter who teed up a question about CNN,” Acosta said. “For the president to then go off on CNN as fake news, to me, just made this entire spectacle feel like a fake news conference. This was not an attempt by the president to seek out a question from somebody who was going to challenge him on the issues.”

Acosta said this was an example of conservative news media was being “used” by the Trump administration. Acosta has had a share of spats with the administration in recent weeks, including fuming at White House spokesman Sean Spicer for conducting off-camera briefings.

