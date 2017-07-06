Scum.

Via Daily Caller:

Emory University professor Carol Anderson used news of Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition being downgraded to “serious” on Thursday night to mock the GOP’s health plan.

MedStar Washington said late Thursday that Scalise, who was shot during a GOP baseball practice three weeks ago, would be readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection.” His condition has been downgraded from “fair” to “serious.”

Anderson, who teaches African American Studies at Emory University, used the update as an opportunity to rail against the GOP health care bill.

