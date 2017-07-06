She had two 12-year-old twins and also was taking care of her 86-year-old mother.

Via NY Post:

The sister of murdered NYPD cop Miosotis Familia demanded Wednesday that Mayor de Blasio do more to protect New York’s Finest.

“This is just horrible and the mayor [Bill de Blasio] has to do something for this madness to stop,” Adriana Sanchez, 39, told reporters.

“They have to do something to protect the police officers,” Sanchez fumed, adding that the city should have funded the bullet-proofing of windows on NYPD vehicles “a long time ago.”

The de Blasio administration said earlier this year that it’s planning to spend $10.4 million to outfit only NYPD patrol cars with bullet-resistant window inserts – a move that followed the slaying of two officers in their patrol vehicle in Brooklyn in late 2014.

Familia, 48, was sitting inside a mobile command van in The Bronx when she was fatally shot through the passenger-side window by 34-year-old cop hater Alexander Bonds at around 12:30 a.m.

