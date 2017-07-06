Hilariously, he refuses to even name his great friend recent and future Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Via Free Beacon:

MSNBC host Katy Tur pressed Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D.) Wednesday on who the leader of the Democratic Party is, but he could not provide her with a straightforward answer.

Tur praised McAuliffe as a “savvy guy” and said he was “plugged in” when it comes to Democratic politics, prompting her to ask him who the leader of the Democratic Party is.

“I think there are many leaders of the Democratic Party,” McAuliffe said.

“Give me a name, Governor. Give me a name,” Tur interjected.

McAuliffe said that he wasn’t going to give any names, but he said that Democratic governors are important leaders in the party.

