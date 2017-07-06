North Korea better wise up fast.

WARSAW, Poland — President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Thursday that he’s considering “some pretty severe things” in response to the isolated nation’s unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the U.S. He called on all nations to confront the North’s “very, very bad behavior.”

Trump, in his first public comments since North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, declined to offer specifics about what a U.S. response might entail, though called it a “threat” and said the U.S. would “confront it very strongly.” Trump said it wasn’t certain he’d follow through on the severe steps he was weighing, adding that he does “not draw red lines.”

President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Trump is on his second foreign trip as President.

“It’s a shame that they’re behaving this way,” Trump said of North Korea’s leaders. “But they are behaving in a very, very dangerous manner, and something will have to be done about it.”

