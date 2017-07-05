Let’s keep him in our prayers.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is listed in “serious” condition after concerns emerged about possible infection as he continues recovery from a gunshot during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game on June 14.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the hospital said in a statement late Wednesday night. “His condition is listed as serious.”

Scalise had been upgraded to fair condition following several surgeries on June 21.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center added it would provide another update on Thursday.