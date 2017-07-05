Turns out not only are they extraordinarily proud of being blackmailers, they may even have tracked down the wrong person, which would be typical of them.

Most people are furious with CNN for threatening to dox the Reddit user who made the video of Trump wrestling CNN, but CNN’s “New Day” celebrated their “remarkable” work.

CNN tracked down the Redditor and appeared to threaten to expose him if he didn’t apologize and promise to refrain from posting any more offensive content. (RELATED: ‘Extremely Unethical’ — CNN Draws Backlash After Threatening To ID Reddit User Behind Trump’s WWE Video)

Many journalists slammed CNN for the move, but CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Chris Cuomo, and Chris Cillizza seemed awfully proud of themselves during a segment on “New Day” Wednesday morning.