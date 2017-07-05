Check it out at 2:10:25.
Via Smokeroom:
Actor John Stamos performed at a July 4 celebration in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night and afterwards donated his drum kit to a retired Marine and his family.
The 53-year-old actor hosted the PBS concert special titled “A Capital Fourth” that was broadcast from the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The star-studded show included performers like Kellie Pickler, The Four Tops, and The Beach Boys who Stamos later took the stage and worked the drums for, according to People magazine.