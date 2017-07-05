Inspirational! Is this what Chuck Schumer was working on when he said he was going to lay out the new ‘Democratic vision’ for the future?

Via Free Beacon:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is field-testing a new bumper sticker slogan that says, “Democrats 2018: I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

The proposed slogan appeared in an email from the DCCC asking subscribers to vote on which new bumper sticker they would like to own.

The largely negative campaign angle earned a less-than-enthusiastic reception in some quarters of Twitter.

