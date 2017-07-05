And this latest killer was once again anti-police.

Via Daily Caller:

The murder of New York City police officer Miosotis Familia is part of “troubling” trend of targeted attacks against law enforcement in recent years, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday.

“This murder in cold blood is a tragedy, and sadly it is the latest in a troubling series of attacks on police officers over the past two years. These attacks must stop and we must honor the service of every law enforcement officer and the memory of those we have lost in the line of duty,” said Sessions.

Familia, 48, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning while on patrol in the Bronx in what New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill called an “unprovoked attack.”

Keep reading…