The violence plaguing Chicago made international headlines Wednesday, after a bloody Fourth of July weekend.

Of the 102 people shot since Friday night, 15 have died. Police said most of the shootings happened Monday night on the South and West sides of the city.

“You just destroyed somebody’s family,” one of the victim’s relatives, John Davis, said. His uncle, 56-year-old Tyrone Burdine, was fatally shot Tuesday evening in front of his home, with children narrowly escaping the gunfire.

“Here comes this car speeding through the alley, shooting. My mom could have got killed, my auntie’s kids could have got killed. They don’t care,” Davis said.

