Anyone in there who was ISIS or an ISIS sympathizer just got a free pass.

Via BBC:

Foreign nationals directly affected by the Grenfell Tower fire are to be allowed to stay in the UK for 12 months regardless of their immigration status.

The Home Office said it would not conduct immigration checks on survivors and those coming forward to with information.

Labour called for a wider “amnesty”.

Meanwhile, ministers have ordered a taskforce to help run Kensington and Chelsea Council, which has faced heavy criticism for its handling of disaster.

The specialist team will take over the running of key services, including housing and the longer term recovery of the area in North Kensington.

At least 80 people died in the fire on 14 June.

