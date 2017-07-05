Typical. They blackmailed the wrong guy and showed their investigative skills suck.

Via Twitchy:

According to an analysis by BuzzFeed, the CNN–WWE GIF that President Donald Trump tweeted last week was not the same as the one created by HanAssholeSolo, which means CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski outed the wrong guy.

The GIF used by the president and HanAssholeSolo are similar, but there are differences. From BuzzFeed:

As Reddit was celebrating HanAssholeSolo’s victory, one user pointed out that what Trump tweeted wasn’t actually HanAssholeSolo’s GIF.

And:

HanAssholeSolo’s GIF has since been taken down, but screenshots remain and there are some key differences.

