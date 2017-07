So dumb.

Via Free Beacon:

The New York Times reported Tuesday that a statement from a parody North Korea Twitter account was an actual statement from the North Korean government.

The Times story on a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea noted that “the North Korean government belittled the joint exercise as ‘demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science.'”

But that statement came from the parody @DPRK_News account, in what was evidently a satirical tweet.

