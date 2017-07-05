Drop dead.

A mum from Chatham who became one of the world’s most reviled terrorist recruiters after settling in the Islamic State is reportedly desperate to the return to the UK.

Sally Jones was put on the Pentagon’s kill list after she and her extremist husband Junaid Hussain were responsible for planning a dozen terror plots.

A friend in Raqqa, known as Aisha, told Sky News that the 49-year-old mother-of-two wants to return to Britain two years after the death of her husband in an American drone strike.

