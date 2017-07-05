Social media was ablaze last night and today with the fact that CNN had apparently gone to the effort to track down the guy who made the Trump wrestling GIF and had him publicly apologize in their article, with the threat of doxing him, if he didn’t comply with what they considered proper.

People were outraged that CNN would go after some random guy and threaten this.

But if you look at what Zucker said, you can also see the implied blackmail there as well. Do what we say or we will wreck you overseas.



