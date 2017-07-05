How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home. pic.twitter.com/hniYGJeLxG

Such a weenie. Feel free to stay in Ghana.

Via Daily Caller:

Football player Colin Kaepernick refused to celebrate the Fourth of July, choosing instead to travel to Ghana to experience “true independence.”

Kaepernick, famous for kneeling during the National Anthem, released a video Tuesday showing his travels to the African nation. He visited his “home,” Ghana, because he couldn’t celebrate a day that oppressed the rights of his ancestors in America.

“How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home,” Kaepernick tweeted.

