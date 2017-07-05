

No problem there…

Via Daily Caller:

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) warned Tuesday that the growing number of Islamist militants in the country makes further terror attacks highly likely.

Germany suffered five Islamist-motivated attacks in 2016, while at least seven other attacks failed. BfV said the number of ultra-conservative Salafists in the country has gone up from 8,350 in 2015, to 10,100 in 2016. Of them, around 680 are classified as “dangerous.”

BfV further said hundreds of jihadis arrived among the more than one million migrants who entered the country over the past two years.

