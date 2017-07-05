Regardless of the one-sided criticism from the fakestream media and a few leftist judges, the majority of Americans approve of the President’s travel ban.

Via Free Beacon:

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows a clear majority of voters back President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Sixty percent of voters say they support the guidelines with only 28 percent opposing, Politico reports.

The poll’s language did not refer to Trump nor the president’s executive orders on immigration. Respondents were asked whether they support or oppose the State Department’s “new guidelines which say visa applicants from six predominately Muslim countries must prove a close family relationship with a U.S. resident in order to enter the country.”

Republicans support the ban 84 percent to 9 percent, while independents support it 56 percent to 30 percent.

Democrats oppose the ban, but not by much; 41 percent of Democrats support the ban with 46 percent against.

Travelers from the six countries may enter the country if they have certain relations who live in the U.S., including a parent, parent-in-law, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sibling, half sibling, including step relationships.

